UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON Feb 16 Pharmaceuticals group Shire reported a 12 percent rise in full-year earnings after what it said was a transformational year marked by its largest acquisition to date, adding that it is extremely optimistic on long-term growth prospects.
The London-listed company posted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $13.10 on Thursday, right at the top of its guidance, on revenue up 78 percent to $11.4 billion. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.