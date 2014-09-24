(Adds Shire comment, additional state settlement)
Sept 24 Shire Plc, which is in the
process of being acquired by AbbVie Inc, has agreed to
pay $56.5 million to resolve allegations of making false claims
in the marketing of its ADHD drug Adderall XR and other
medicines, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The settlement involved charges that Ireland-based Shire,
between January 2004 and December 2007, promoted its extended
release Adderall with claims of superiority over rival medicines
that were not supported by clinical data, the Justice Department
said.
The company was also accused of promoting the drug for
unapproved uses and of making other false claims not supported
by data, such as that Adderall XR would prevent poor academic
performance, loss of employment, criminal behavior, traffic
accidents, and sexually transmitted disease.
The settlement also resolves allegations that, between
February 2007 and September 2010, Shire sales representatives
allegedly made false and misleading statements about the
efficacy and abuse liability of its other attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medicine Vyvanse to state Medicaid
formulary committees and doctors.
"Shire cooperated throughout this investigation and, in
advance of this settlement, began to correct its marketing
activities," Zane David Memeger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern
District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
The company said it has not admitted any wrongdoing in
connection with the agreement.
In addition to the $56.5 million settlement, Shire said it
will pay $2.9 million to resolve a civil suit filed by the state
of Louisiana over marketing practices that allegedly violated
state law.
As part of the larger settlement, Shire agreed to enter into
a five-year corporate integrity agreement with the Office of
Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human
Services.
"The company has had, and will continue to have, a
comprehensive compliance program and internal controls to ensure
we comply with applicable laws and regulations," Shire Chief
Executive Flemming Ornskov said in a statement.
In July, U.S. drugmaker AbbVie said it would acquire Shire
for about $54 billion.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)