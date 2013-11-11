LONDON Nov 11 London-listed pharmaceutical Shire said on Monday it had agreed to buy ViroPharma for about $4.2 billion to create a leading force in treatments for rare diseases.

Shire said it would pay $50 a share for ViroPharma, a 27 percent premium on Friday's closing price, for the company that makes Cinryze for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema.