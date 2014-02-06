Feb 6 Shire Plc's Vyvanse, a top-selling
medicine for hyperactivity, failed in two late-stage clinical
trials to successfully treat adults with major depressive
disorders, the pharmaceutical group said late on Thursday.
The amphetamine-based drug, prescribed to U.S. students to
control ADHD, did not perform sufficiently better than a placebo
as an add-on therapy for adults who had inadequately responded
to two common types of anti-depressants, the company said.
London-listed Shire said based on the results of the two
clinical trials, it would no longer pursue the clinical
development program for major depressive disorders.
"We estimate Shire's shares will be down 2 to 3 percent when
trading resumes tomorrow," Leerink analyst Jason Gerberry said,
adding that the failed study had come on the heels of mixed
clinical trial results for Shire's dry eye drug lifitegrast.
The brokerage maintained its "outperform" rating on the
stock but said its estimates were under review.
"While this news in major depressive disorder is
disappointing for patients and Shire, we will later in the year
be filing with the FDA for a new indication for Vyvanse in Binge
Eating Disorder in adults, and Vyvanse is an effective and
leading treatment for ADHD," Shire Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Ornskov said in a statement.
Britain's third-biggest drugmaker had said in November that
the drug was predicted to achieve sales of $1.2 billion this
year for ADHD.