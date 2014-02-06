Feb 6 Shire Plc's Vyvanse, a top-selling medicine for hyperactivity, failed in two late-stage clinical trials to successfully treat adults with major depressive disorders, the pharmaceutical group said late on Thursday.

The amphetamine-based drug, prescribed to U.S. students to control ADHD, did not perform sufficiently better than a placebo as an add-on therapy for adults who had inadequately responded to two common types of anti-depressants, the company said.

London-listed Shire said based on the results of the two clinical trials, it would no longer pursue the clinical development program for major depressive disorders.

"While this news in major depressive disorder is disappointing for patients and Shire, we will later in the year be filing with the FDA for a new indication for Vyvanse in Binge Eating Disorder in adults, and Vyvanse is an effective and leading treatment for ADHD," Shire Chief Executive Officer Flemming Ornskov said in a statement.

The company had said in November that the drug was predicted to achieve sales of $1.2 billion this year for ADHD.