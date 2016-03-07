(Craig Shirley has written two biographies of Ronald Reagan,
including "Rendezvous with Destiny: Ronald Reagan and the
Campaign that Changed America." His new book is "Last Act: The
Final Years and Emerging Legacy of Ronald Reagan." He worked on
Reagan's presidential campaigns in 1980 and 1984. The opinions
expressed here are his own.)
By Craig Shirley
March 7 If Ronald Reagan had wanted to be a shoe
salesman, it was said, Nancy Reagan would have made sure he was
the best shoe salesman in the world. It's just that he wanted to
be president - so she was going to do her utmost to make sure
Ronnie got the chance.
In their 50-plus-year marriage, they never stopped dating.
It was a lifelong continuation of their first meeting. For they
met on a blind date, when he was the president of the Screen
Actors Guild and her name had mistakenly showed up on a list of
suspected communists in Hollywood.
Since her death on Sunday at age 94, many have commented
they never saw any two people more in love than Nancy and Ronald
Reagan. I thought the same. Their love and devotion constituted
one of the great marriages of the American presidency. They
always slept together in the same bed - and would have scoffed
had someone suggested otherwise. They wrote love letters to each
other. They served as a great balm to each other, becoming
better people as each drew strength in the other's presence.
She saw herself as his strongest advocate. Yet the serious
advice she gave was invariably in private. One key reason that
would prompt her to act was if she felt her husband was being
ill-served by those around him. She felt his sunny optimism
might keep him from grasping dangers around him.
It was pragmatic matters of personnel, rather than policy,
that most often drew her attention. Nancy Reagan had originally
suggested, for example, that her husband hire the Republican
strategist John Sears, who had worked with President Richard M.
Nixon. But when she decided that Sears was ineffective as
Reagan's 1980 presidential campaign manager, she began trying,
at first tentatively, to fire him.
Later, as she developed more confidence in her judgment,
Nancy Reagan played a major role in the ouster of Donald Regan
from his job as White House chief of staff. As the Iran-Contra
scandal played out during Reagan's second term, she saw Regan's
actions as hurting rather than helping her husband.
She looked out for her husband's interests - personal as
well as professional. Particularly after the 1981 assassination
attempt, Nancy Reagan was vigilant when it came to her husband's
health. And her efforts were proactive, as well as reactive.
For she knew that her husband's optimistic outlook might
cause him to overlook physical dangers as well as professional.
She worried even as Reagan enjoyed working at their California
ranch well into his 70s. He would clear brush and often wanted,
for example, to climb up onto the roof to fix it, or just clear
it off. No matter how strongly she would caution him against it.
One afternoon, she needed to go into Santa Barbara,
California, the nearest town, for some groceries. She warned
Ronnie to stay safe while she was gone. She even told their
ranch hand, Dennis Le Blanc, who was an old family friend, to
make sure to keep Ronnie off the roof. Yet, she returned several
hours later to find him, shirtless, up on the roof repairing
tiles.
After Ronnie was stricken by Alzheimer's, she tried to
protect him here as well. She raised millions for Alzheimer's
research and fought to institute more stem-cell studies.
Perhaps her greatest role was in being her husband's
protector and guide, as he descended into the abyss of
Alzheimer's. There was no glory in this, no media attention, no
cheers of the crowd. Just a loving and tender wife caring for
her loving and tender husband as he slipped inexorably away,
away from the limelight.
Meanwhile, she was taking steps to make sure he was not
forgotten, particularly with the Ronald Reagan Presidential
Library, which has served to host many Republican presidential
debates. She co-operated on books about him and encouraged the
lectures and talks that celebrated Ronnie's achievements.
At the last, though, they simply wanted to be alone,
together.
And now they are.
Nancy Reagan, RIP.
