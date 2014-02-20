UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 20 Japan's Shiseido Co Ltd said on Thursday that it has signed a deal to sell skincare brands Decleor and Carita to L'Oreal SA for about 230 million euros ($316.3 million).
The two companies had been in exclusive talks for the transaction since last October. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources