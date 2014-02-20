TOKYO Feb 20 Japan's Shiseido Co Ltd said on Thursday that it has signed a deal to sell skincare brands Decleor and Carita to L'Oreal SA for about 230 million euros ($316.3 million).

The two companies had been in exclusive talks for the transaction since last October. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)