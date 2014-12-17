UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Dec 17 Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co Ltd is aiming to garner more than 100 billion yen ($855 million) in operating income in 2020, double the amount earned in the last financial year.
Unveiling a new business plan, Shiseido also said it is aiming for sales of more than 1 trillion yen by 2020, up from 762 billion yen earned in the year ended March.
Shiseido said it plans to change its business year to January-December from April-March from the next year. ($1 = 116.8700 yen) (Reporting by Edwina Gibbs and Hiroshi Miyazaki; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources