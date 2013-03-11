TOKYO, March 11 Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co Ltd said on Monday that President Hisayuki Suekawa will resign and that Chairman Shinzo Maeda will move back to the position.

The Japanese company said in a statement that Suekawa's resignation was due to health reasons, and that he will stay on at the firm as a senior advisor.

Shiseido shares jumped to a 10-month high earlier in the day, after media reports that Suekawa was being replaced following a reign as president in which profits suffered. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)