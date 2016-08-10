TOKYO Aug 10 Shares of Japan's Shiseido Co Ltd dropped to six-week lows on Wednesday, after the company cut its annual profit outlook.

Shiseido was down 7.5 percent at 2,570 yen ($25.30) after the cosmetics manufacturer said it now expects to post annual net income of 30 billion yen, compared with its previous forecast of 34.5 billion yen.

It earlier fell as low as 2,541.50 yen, its lowest since June 28.

($1 = 101.6000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Stephen Coates)