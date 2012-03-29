BRIEF-BMTC Group reports qtrly EPS $0.47
HONG KONG, March 29 Sun Hung Kai Properties on Thursday confirmed the arrests of its two chairmen, brothers Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong and Raymond Kwok Ping-leun.
The company issued a statement saying the brothers, two of the city's richest men, were arrested on Thursday by the city's anti-graft body, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), in conjunction with an investigation into alleged offences of bribery.
The company said the Kwoks would continue with their duties as chairmen and managing directors of the company, Asia's largest developer by market value, though they will have to abstain from voting in any matters regarding the allegations.
The company requested a halt in trading of its shares on Thursday morning, pending the announcement. It said it had applied for its securities to resume trading on Friday at 9 a.m. in Hong Kong.
For the full statement, please click here (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan)
