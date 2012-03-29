HONG KONG, March 29 Hong Kong's anti-graft agency, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), on Thursday confirmed that it has arrested two senior executives of a listed company and a former principal official of the Hong Kong Government for suspected corruption.

The ICAC announced on its website that the people arrested "are alleged to have committed offences under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance and misconduct in public office."

It said another senior executive of the listed company and four others were arrested at an earlier date for their alleged roles in the same case.

The South China Morning Post reported on Thursday that the ICAC had arrested brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, who head developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and oversee the city's second-biggest family fortune, as well as Rafael Hui, Hong Kong's former chief secretary, who has worked as a special adviser to Sun Hung Kai.

The company said 10 days ago that Thomas Chan Kui-yuen, a Sun Hung Kai board member and the executive responsible for project planning and land acquisitions, had been arrested over suspected bribery. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)