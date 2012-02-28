HONG KONG Feb 28 Sun Hung Kai Properties
Ltd, Hong Kong's largest developer, said on Tuesday
that it has achieved 90 percent of its sales target for the
current fiscal year.
The company told reporters at a briefing to discuss its
earnings that it was already close to hitting its full-year
target for this fiscal year ending June.
In December, Sun Hung Kai forecast sales for the 2011/2012
fiscal year would reach HK$32 billion, including sales of
HK$26.8 billion in Hong Kong..
The company, Asia's largest property developer by market
value, on Tuesday posted an underlying profit of HK$11.8 billion
($1.52 billion) for the fiscal first half ended Dec. 31, up 13
percent from a year earlier, and slightly above analyst
expectations.
(Reporting by Joy Leung; Writing by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing
by Chris Lewis)