(Updates with analyst comments, earnings detail, background)

By Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung

HONG KONG Feb 28 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Asia's largest property developer by market value, on Tuesday reported an underlying profit of HK$11.8 billion ($1.52 billion) for the fiscal first half ended Dec. 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, slightly exceeding expectations.

A Reuters poll of six analysts had forecast an operating profit of HK$11.51 billion for the half year. The result compares with a year-earlier underlying profit of HK$10.4 billion.

The company, which develops property in Hong Kong and mainland China, declared a dividend of HK$0.95 per share for the period.

Including gains on investment properties, net profit hit HK$21.1 billion, or HK$8.22 per share.

Alfred Lau, Hong Kong property analyst at Bocom International, attributed the outperformance to a larger-than-expected share of sales at The Wings, the company's mass-market joint venture apartment project with MTR Corp in Tseung Kwan O. The company also received a boost from strong sales at the high-end, high-margin Imperial Cullinan residential development in West Kowloon.

Sun Hung Kai, which also holds a portfolio of office space that includes Hong Kong's tallest building, International Commerce Centre, saw net rental income for the period grow 14 percent to HK$5.3 billion.

Lau said Sun Hung Kai and competitor Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd stand to gain as Hong Kong home sales, which had slowed to a crawl, show new signs of life after the Lunar New Year holiday.

"They have a decent amount of supply in New Territories small-size apartments, which are more affordable for the public," Lau said. "When the music starts again, they may see even faster new launches in the next few months."

Shares in the industry bellwether rose 2.56 percent on Tuesday ahead of the results, which came after the close of trade in Hong Kong, outstripping the 1.65 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The company's shares have risen 28 percent in the last three months, as investors moved money out of yield plays and into the riskier end of the property spectrum, home developers, betting on policy easing in Hong Kong and China.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, Cheung Kong and Henderson Land Development Co Ltd intensified their dominance of the Hong Kong property market last year, as supply tightened. Developers completed only 9,601 flats last year, the second-lowest total in a decade. Barclays Capital estimated those three companies would account for 54 percent of the 20,398 units developers will launch in the city in 2012.

After the Hong Kong government installed a special stamp duty designed to deter the quick resale of residential property in the city, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority restricting the amount homebuyers can borrow, transactions stalled in Hong Kong. The number of property deals in 2011 fell 33 percent from the previous year.

Nicole Wong, property analyst at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets, forecast the company to intensify its focus on development in mainland China, given the fetters on its home market. "The Hong Kong property market is going to be unexciting - we have seen the best," Wong said. "Without investors it's not an interesting place at all." (Editing by Chris Lewis)