(Corrects underlying profit figure rose 9.9 percent, not down 6.2 percent, and share move)

HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong's largest developer by market capitalization Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, reported on Friday a 9.9 percent increase in first-half underlying net profit, as the city's property sector remains under pressure in a slowing economy.

Sun Hung Kai, which has long benefited from its diverse portfolio of flats and office space in some of Hong Kong's best locations, reported an underlying profit of HK$9.3 billion in the six months ended Dec. 31, above the HK$8.46 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Profit attributable to shareholders was HK$14.72 billion, 6.2 percent less than the HK$15.7 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Despite a slowing Hong Kong economy and what he called a "volatile, competitive environment", Chairman Raymond Kwok said in an earnings statement that he expected the company to achieve "encouraging results for the current financial year".

Kwok had said in September he was confident the company could hit its Hong Kong property sales target of around HK$32 billion for fiscal 2015-2016, in line with transactions a year earlier.

Sun Hung Kai shares closed up 2.8 percent compared with a 2.6 percent rise in the Hang Seng property sub-index. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by James Pomfret and Miral Fahmy)