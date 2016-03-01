(Corrects story filed on Feb 26 to say percentage drop in 4th paragraph relates to sales target, not property prices. Company clarified English translation)

* H1 underlying profit HK$9.3 bln vs HK$8.46 bln last year

* HK contracted H1 sales HK$11.3 bln vs HK$32 bln FY f/cast

* Says contracted sales could be 10 pct less than forecast

* Targeting HK$5 bln in contracted sales in mainland China

By Clare Baldwin

HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong's largest developer reported an almost 10 percent rise in first-half underlying profit on Friday but warned it could miss its contracted sales target as the city's property sector remains under pressure in a slowing economy.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, which has long benefited from its diverse portfolio of flats and office space in some of Hong Kong's best locations, said it may slow down the launch of its projects and sell them off in stages but it would not cut prices on its luxury flats.

"The market has softened a little bit because of external factors," Deputy Managing Director Victor Lui told reporters. "Overall there will only be a small adjustment to our sales target, not more than 10 percent."

Lui said later that the sales target could fall by 10-15 percent, "depending on circumstances", while he expects property prices to be stable this year.

Analysts are predicting property prices to fall 10-15 percent this year.

Two other Hong Kong developers recently reported sharp drops in earnings and difficulty selling flats. On Thursday, Hong Kong's Development Secretary said the government was prepared to sell into a falling market and did not have a policy requiring it to obtain the high land premiums of recent years.

The property sector accounts for nearly a fifth of Hong Kong's economy, which is expected to grow 1-2 percent this year, its slowest in four years.

The mainland Chinese economy - to which Hong Kong is increasingly linked - is experiencing its slowest growth in two and a half decades.

Sun Hung Kai reported an underlying profit of HK$9.3 billion in the six months ended Dec. 31, above the HK$8.46 billion in the same period last year.

It reported contracted sales of HK$14.4 billion in the first half of its fiscal 2015-2016 year, $11.3 billion from Hong Kong.

On Friday, executives said full-year contracted sales in Hong Kong could be as much as 10 percent less than the HK$32 billion they forecast in September.

The company also said it was expecting HK$5 billion of contracted sales in mainland China this year.

PRICE CUTS, REBATES AND EASIER MORTGAGES

Other Hong Kong developers are struggling more.

Hang Lung Properties Ltd, which reported earnings last month, saw its full-year profit plunge almost 57 percent and its chairman said he did not see a bottom to China's economic weakness.

New World Development Co Ltd reported this week its half-yearly profit fell 43.6 percent.

Property agents say developers are offering incentives ranging from price cuts and cash rebates to easier mortgage terms. They say some are also asking the government to withdraw its cooling measures.

Ratings agency S&P said this month Hong Kong developers could withstand a 30 percent drop in prices with no impact to their credit ratings, and Sun Hung Kai was among the best-positioned.

Sun Hung Kai shares closed up 2.8 percent compared with a 2.6 percent rise in the Hang Seng property sub-index. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Additional reporting by Teenie Ho and Stella Tsang; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Mark Potter)