(Corrects Feb 28 item to add Properties in headline)
By Venus Wu
HONG KONG Feb 28 Hong Kong's largest real
estate company by market value Sun Hung Kai Properties
reported on Tuesday a 57 percent surge in first-half underlying
net profit due to higher contribution from development earnings
and rental income.
The company, which has long benefited from its diverse
portfolio of flats and office space in some of Hong Kong's best
locations, said its underlying profit was HK$14.6 billion
($1.88 billion) in the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with
HK$9.3 billion a year earlier.
Profit attributable to shareholders was HK$20.7 billion,
40.3 percent more than HK$14.7 billion recorded in the same
period last year.
($1 = 7.7616 Hong Kong dollars)
