HONG KONG Feb 28 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
, Hong Kong's largest real estate company by market
value, posted a 57 percent surge in first-half underlying net
profit on Tuesday, on the back of higher contribution from
development earnings and rental income.
The company, which has long benefited from its diverse
portfolio of flats and office space in some of Hong Kong's best
locations, said underlying profit amounted to HK$14.6 billion
($1.88 billion) in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016, compared
with HK$9.3 billion a year earlier.
Profit attributable to shareholders was HK$20.7 billion,
40.3 percent more than the HK$14.7 billion reported a year
earlier.
Chairman and Managing Director Raymond Kwok said he expected
the Hong Kong economy to see modest growth, but added that
challenges remained for the group.
"The group's business of property development for sale will
continue to perform satisfactorily, despite a tougher operating
environment since late last year," Kwok said in a statement.
Deputy Managing Director Victor Lui said at a press
conference after the results that the company was upbeat on the
outlook for Hong Kong's property market this year.
"Overall we think this year's property market will be
healthy and stable. We expect a mild rise in home prices this
year," Lui said at the briefing.
Home prices, one of the major sources of social discontent
in Hong Kong, have climbed for 10 consecutive months and hit yet
historic highs, despite government measures to cool down the
market.
At the same time, mainland Chinese firms are snapping up
residential land in Hong Kong, fuelling concerns that prices
will continue to spiral higher amid robust demand from
developers.
Last Friday, two companies jointly bought a piece of
residential land, shattering a record price that has been
standing for two decades.
Sun Hung Kai said it would continue to actively bid for land
despite the "intense competition".
"The price of land is high. It's not easy for us to make a
successful bid for land," Lui said.
Fierce competition is set to further push up property prices
by up to 10 percent this year, according to the latest analysis
by property agent Midland Realty.
Reining in high property prices will be a top priority for
the contenders fighting for the city's leadership in late March.
Sun Hung Kai shares closed 1.05 percent lower ahead of the
earnings report, underperforming a fall of 0.8 percent in the
broader market.
($1 = 7.7616 Hong Kong dollars)
