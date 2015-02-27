* Sees govt cooling measures affecting first home buyers

* Expects stable market, steady property price this year

* Remains positive on small to mid-sized flats

* Confident to meet HK$32 bln sales target, now 90 pct achieved (Adds executive comments, context)

HONG KONG, Feb 27 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Asia's most valuable developer, posted a 20.5 percent drop in underlying profit for its fiscal first half as a price war to attract buyers after government tightening measures squeezed margins.

While steep discounts offered by peers such as Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd generated strong demand, analysts said putting sales volumes ahead of profit margins is starting to have an effect.

The total value of transactions for new private homes in Hong Kong was the highest in 2014 since records began in 1996, according to Centaline Property Agency.

At Sun Hung Kai, underlying profit for the six months ending December totaled HK$8.46 billion ($1.09 billion), from HK$10.64 billion a year earlier, the developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

The result was its lowest since the first half of 2010. A Reuters poll of seven analysts had estimated underlying profit of HK$9.34 billion.

The developer was upbeat on the local property market, though the government announced a new steps on Friday to prevent prices primarily of small to med-sized flats rising too quickly.

"The measures will affect first-home buyers... They will need some time to adapt to the new measures," deputy managing director Victor Lui said at an earnings briefing.

"Transaction volume will pick up again, and the market will be stable while home prices will be steady."

The company also said the market for smaller homes would remain firm.

"The residential market, in particular the segment for small to medium-sized units, is anticipated to remain positive, given the solid demand from end-users with continuous growth in household formation and rising personal income," Chairman and Managing Director Raymond Kwok said in a statement.

Hong Kong's economy is likely to continue growing mildly in 2015, the developer said, adding it generated HK$28 billion from sales in the first half, representing 90 percent of its annual sales target of HK$32 billion.

Analysts attributed the weaker profit to declining margins and fewer projects launched in Hong Kong.

The company's margins for development projects in Hong Kong dropped to 38 percent in the first half from 47 percent a year earlier, UBS wrote in a research report.

($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)