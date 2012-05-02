* Walter says "no idea" what Hui was doing at SHK - paper
* Says Hui not a consultant to him, or mother - statement
* Says document regarding his ownership is "valid" -
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, May 2 Walter Kwok, the eldest brother
of the family that runs Sun Hung Kai Properties, on
Wednesday moved to distance himself from Rafael Hui, the former
Hong Kong official arrested in connection with a bribery probe
involving Kwok's younger brothers.
Kwok, ousted from the company's top spot in 2008, said in a
statement provided to Reuters that he was not involved in the
hiring of Hui, who was Hong Kong's No. 2 official from 2005 to
2007. Raymond and Thomas Kwok -- joint chairmen of Sun Hung Kai
-- were arrested on March 29, along with Hui, by Hong Kong's
anti-graft agency.
"Hui was employed by my two brothers and he was not a
consultant to me or my mother," Kwok said in a statement issued
through a spokeswoman.
Kwok also moved to address a lingering issue involving his
ownership stake in Sun Hung Kai, the Hong Kong-based
conglomerate started by his father that has a market worth of
more than $31.6 billion as of Wednesday.
Kwok said in the statement that he has a document showing
that he is entitled to a one-third stake in the trust that
controls Sun Hung Kai Properties. Kwok was removed from the
trust, which owns 42 percent of the company, in 2010.
Kwok claims he is authorized to view the structure of the
trust after winning arbitration in Switzerland but that his
family is blocking him from accessing the documents by saying he
is using outdated paperwork.
"I want to clarify that the legal document has no expiry
date at all," Kwok said in the statement. "According to my legal
adviser it remains valid."
Kwok's ownership stake in the company gained fresh attention
in March with the arrrest of his brothers and Hui.
Hong Kong's anti-graft body, the Independent Commission
Against Corruption (ICAC), arrested Raymond and Thomas Kwok on
March 29, along with Hui, a close family friend and adviser to
the company.
Part of the bribery investigation focuses on payments from
Sun Hung Kai-linked entities totalling more than $2.5 million to
Hui before and after his time as the city's No. 2 government
official, according to a Reuters report last month
.
Raymond and Thomas Kwok have denied any wrongdoing. Hui has
not responded to attempts to reach him for comment.
Walter Kwok, who was not arrested, has denied that he is
involved in the bribery investigation.
"As a matter of fact, I am not involved," he said in a
South China Morning Post article on Wednesday, when asked why he
was not investigated by the ICAC.
Walter Kwok was chairman of Sun Hung Kai at the time Hui was
advising the property developer, but told the Post that he did
not know what Hui's job was.
"He did not have an office in Sun Hung Kai Centre," the
newspaper quoted him as saying. "He was not an executive staff
[of Sun Hung Kai properties]. I really have no idea what he was
doing."
Hui became a non-executive director of Kowloon Motor Bus in
2004, a company majority owned by Sun Hung Kai. While that is
the only official role Hui has played at Sun Hung Kai, sources
familiar with the matter say Hui has been a long time adviser
and consultant to Thomas and Raymond Kwok over decades.
Sun Hung Kai said on March 20 that Thomas Chan, the
executive in charge of land purchases for the developer, had
been arrested by the ICAC.
The ICAC has declined to comment while the probe continues.
Shares of Sun Hung Kai ended the morning session up 0.6
percent on Wednesday in Hong Kong, lagging a 1.3 percent gain in
the benchmark Hang Seng index. The stock has lost 15
percent since the arrests of Thomas and Raymond Kwok.
Walter Kwok said he would entertain a return to the company
if invited by the board of directors. "I will consider," he
said, according to the newspaper.
The eldest brother remains a non-executive director of the
company, but according to its website, he did not attend any of
the four board meetings held during the last financial year.
Sun Hung Kai declined to comment on Wednesday.
