BRIEF-Jaeren Sparebank Q4 net interest income up at NOK 53.3 mln
* Q4 net interest income 53.3 million Norwegian crowns ($6.4 million) versus 49.9 million crowns year ago
HONG KONG, Sept 15 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Asia's largest developer by market value, said on Thursday that Chairman Kwong Siu-hing will retire from Dec. 8, to be replaced jointly by Thomas Kwok and Raymond Kwok, both vice-chairmen of the company.
The appointment would be effective from the close of an annual general meeting on Dec. 8, the company said.
Thomas and Rayomond Kwok are sons of Kwong.
For company statement, please read here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Q4 net interest income 53.3 million Norwegian crowns ($6.4 million) versus 49.9 million crowns year ago
HONG KONG, Feb 10 (IFR) - Asian credit markets wrapped up the first week back from the Lunar New Year holidays with a decent rally as several new issues fared particularly well.
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)