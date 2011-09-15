HONG KONG, Sept 15 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Asia's largest developer by market value, said on Thursday that Chairman Kwong Siu-hing will retire from Dec. 8, to be replaced jointly by Thomas Kwok and Raymond Kwok, both vice-chairmen of the company.

The appointment would be effective from the close of an annual general meeting on Dec. 8, the company said.

Thomas and Rayomond Kwok are sons of Kwong.

For company statement, please read here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)