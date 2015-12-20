Dec 20 Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical
executive facing U.S. charges of securities fraud, lost control
of his Twitter account to hackers on Sunday, hours after he took
to Twitter to plead his innocence, his spokesman said.
"It was hacked," Craig Stevens, a spokesman for the former
chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, said in an email. "We
have been working with Twitter to get it fixed."
Shkreli, who gained notoriety this year when Turing hiked
the price of an anti-infective drug often taken by people with
AIDS, was arrested on fraud charges on Thursday and released on
bail. He has actively defended his business practices on
Twitter, tweeting as recently as Saturday that the allegations
against him were "baseless."
Stevens said he was checking whether Shkreli's YouTube live
stream, which he had been broadcasting from a day after leaving
jail, had also been hacked.
A series of seven tweets at midday EST on Sunday from
Shkreli's account included: "Anyone want free money? Willing to
donate hundreds of thousands to charities before I go to prison
..."
Another read: "I am now a god", while as others contained
expletives.
A Twitter spokesman said the company does not comment on
individual accounts for privacy and security reasons. YouTube
representatives did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Shkreli stepped down as CEO of Turing, the company said on
Friday, a day after he was charged with securities fraud,
securities fraud conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy related to
his management of hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and
biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc.
The maximum sentence for the top count is 20 years
in prison.
The government charges do not include activities at
privately held Turing.
Turing had incited outrage over drug prices earlier this
year after it raised the price of the drug Daraprim to $750 a
tablet from $13.50.
