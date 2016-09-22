Shoojit Sircar, who has directed National Award-winning films like “Vicky Donor” and “Piku”, couldn’t be happier that his first project as a producer is being praised for boldly talking about the issues of sexual assault and consent in an industry that usually skirts such sensitive topics.

Sircar, who cut his teeth in the advertising world before moving to film-making, spoke to Reuters about the significance of the message in “Pink”, whether or not he ghost-directed it, and what Bollywood is doing wrong.

Q: One of the criticisms of “Pink” is that the message was too obvious – it was being hammered down the audience’s throat. A: Would we have been talking about this subject if it wasn’t for this film? Human beings have become so insensitive to daily life, they don’t remember what happened five minutes back. Everything was logical. The way it happened in court, how else can you convince a judge? Try and convince your mother – she’s been asking you not to come home late for 20 years. And you think two hours is hammering?

Q: The other charge is that you ghost-directed the film.A: You’ve seen my name (in the credits). I am the creative producer. You’ve seen my credit as the writer of the film. How can you take the director in me and throw him away? I have directed films before. Tony (Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury) is a friend. I will not deny that for me and for Tony, the credit was not important… Yes, I have interfered hugely, rigidly, adamantly, but for the good of the film.

Q: Is that how you work as a producer?A: If my name is involved… Also Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan was a huge responsibility. He trusts me blindly. If it was another director, he might have left (the project), but Aniruddha understood. I told him this film is more important, it is not about you or me. And where my name is going, and as it is the first film I am producing, I will get involved. I get hugely involved. I don’t call it ghost direction. It is involvement.

Q: Is that how producers should work? A: Yes, I think so. It is collaborative art. Yes, I can be rigid and adamant about a point of view. Today, someone asked me whose idea it was to put the main incident at the end of the credit roll. I said… and everybody said that it was my idea. I didn’t want the incident (where a woman is sexually assaulted) to be shown first, because I want the audience to judge my girls. And a lot of people did judge them because that is how you perceive the woman on the road; that she was asking for it. A lot of people thought that about the women in the film too, until they saw the incident right at the end. Someone told me it was a genius idea, but I said, “No, it was a clever idea”.

Q: When you directed your films, were your producers as involved too?A: Yes, it was always a very democratic setup. (Pauses) But ultimately, it is about who convinces whom.

Q: The symbolism of Amitabh Bachchan talking about issues like consent, etc. Was that important for you?A: Absolutely. When the trailer came out, and the first dialogue is Mr. Bachchan asking a woman in an open court whether she is a virgin, that takes guts - from him, from me, from Aniruddha to do this. Women go through this every day. Maybe not in a witness box, but in everyday life - from a stare, from the way you are looked at. That is what my film is about and what I thought I should immediately communicate. And an actor of his stature, for him to come and do this, it gives me a great platform. I won’t deny that his stature was important.

Q: In terms of business, and especially in an environment where films are not doing well, what did you do right?A: Our trailer was fantastic. A lot of expectations come from a Shoojit Sircar film, especially after “Piku”. Plus, it was Mr. Bachchan and me coming together. Also, we kept our cost of production in check. It is unfair to burden your film with too much.

Q: Why didn’t you go to a studio with this film?A: I did go to a couple of studios with this film. They didn’t understand it. And I have decided not to go to them again. There are 20 people sitting in a room and judging your film. I came out of one of these studios and said I am going to make this film myself. That’s what we did.

Q: What do you think the industry is doing wrong? There’s so much talk about a slowdown.A: A film is a director’s medium. You have to trust the director. There is no formula here. The success of all my films lies in the fact that I didn’t burden my films. “Pink” had a cost of production of 15 crore rupees ($2.2 million) and we spent around 7 crore rupees ($1.04 million) on P&A (marketing). I don’t spend unnecessarily. The problem with the industry is we don’t budget our films. Plus, we spend bizarre amounts on marketing. If you have a good film and a good trailer, you don’t need to spend so much.