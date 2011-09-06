* Investigators still seeking motive for shootings
* Five victims were in National Guard uniforms
By Steve Keegan
CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 6 A man opened fire at
an IHOP restaurant on Tuesday, killing three people and
wounding at least eight others before fatally shooting himself,
police said.
Two of those killed and three of the wounded at the pancake
house on the city's main thoroughfare were uniformed Nevada
National Guard members, police and the National Guard said.
Also killed was a civilian woman, whose name and age were
not immediately released.
The shooting suspect, identified as Eduardo Sencion, 32,
initially survived his self-inflicted gunshot wound but later
died at a hospital, police said.
Carson City Sheriff's Commander Jack Freer said
investigators had not yet determined a motive for the shooting
or if the gunman had targeted anyone in particular.
Several of the wounded underwent surgery at two hospitals.
There were no further details available on their condition.
Nevada National Guard spokeswoman Major April Conway said
the Guard members were on active duty and had been eating at
the IHOP, which is part of the International House of Pancakes
group owned by DineEquity Inc (DIN.N).
Freer said officers responding to reports of a man with a
gun at about 9 a.m. found victims shot in the parking lot of
the restaurant. More victims were discovered inside, he said.
"The suspect was found down with a self-inflicted gunshot
wound," Freer said.
'STRING OF GUNSHOTS'
Ralph Swagler, owner of the Locals Barbecue shop in the
same strip mall as the IHOP, told the Reno Gazette Journal
newspaper that he saw a man wearing a red shirt and black
shorts pull up outside the IHOP in a blue minivan.
Swagler said the man, armed with a rifle, shot and killed a
man on a motorcycle, then walked inside the IHOP and opened
fire.
Swagler said the man spent several minutes there, then
walked back outside into the parking lot and began firing into
the Locals Barbecue and an H&R Block in the strip mall.
"We just heard basically a string of gunshots, probably
five to seven back to back ... and then there was probably (a)
30 second delay, then an automatic weapon fired, probably 20 to
30 shots," said Gary Gamba, general sales manager at Michael
Hohl Motors, located across the street from the IHOP.
Gamba said smoke could be seen from the weapons and several
minutes later police and ambulances began to arrive.
Fran Hunter, who works at Sierra Le Bone, a pet shop near
the IHOP, was having breakfast at Casino Fandango across the
street when the shooting occurred, and was so shaken she
returned to her business and locked the doors.
"I thought, if I don't recognize anyone, I'm not opening
the doors," Hunter, 64, said. "I can't believe this is
happening here ... You read about this happening in big cities,
but not in our little town."
Nevada Senator Harry Reid issued a statement saying he was
"deeply saddened" by the shooting.
"I applaud the first responders for their professionalism
and my thoughts are with the victims and their families during
this difficult time," Reid said.
