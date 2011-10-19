* Says trading has slowed since end-June

* FY losses narrow to 7.8 mln stg

LONDON Oct 19 Shop Direct Group, the UK's largest online and home shopping retailer, said trading had slowed since June and it did not expect an improvement any time soon.

"Since the (June 30) year-end we have seen a marked slowdown in consumer confidence and spending, we don't believe the environment will become any easier in the foreseeable future and, as such, we are budgeting for a tough year ahead," Chief Executive Mark Newton-Jones said on Wednesday.

But he said the firm, owned by Frederick and David Barclay, was well placed to weather the economic downturn, given that online retail is still growing.

Pretax losses at the firm, which trades as Littlewoods, Very.co.uk and isme.com, narrowed to 7.8 million pounds ($12.2 million) in the year to end-April from 21 million pounds in 2009-10.

Shop Direct said the outcome reflected inflationary pressures, investment in its brands and increased promotional activity.

Group sales, excluding VAT sales tax, rose 5.5 percent to 1.94 billion pounds in the 61 weeks to June 30.

Shop Direct has changed its year end to June 30 and is reverting to the IFRS accounting standard from UK GAAP.

Separately on Wednesday, Home Retail , Britain's No. 1 household goods retailer, posted a 70 percent slump in first-half profit. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Adveith Nair)