By Neha Dimri
May 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker
Shopify Inc said its U.S. initial public
offering was priced at $17 per share, valuing the company at
about $1.27 billion.
The company's IPO of 7.7 million class A subordinate shares
raised about $131 million, after it was priced above the top end
of the expected range of $14-$16. The offering was earlier
expected to be priced at $12-$14.
The company sold all the shares in the offering.
"Pricing reflects big enthusiasm for these type of deals.
It's a unique company in a hot area with lots of growth," said
Josef Schuster, founder of IPO investment firm IPOX Schuster
LLC. "There's going to be a big pop coming tomorrow."
Ottawa-based Shopify, which is also expected to debut on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, makes software that helps
small and medium-sized retailers to set up online storefronts.
Shopify charges a monthly subscription fees of $29-$179.
The company has also created online stores for a variety of
retailers ranging from tattoo companies to fashion boutiques and
vintage book sellers.
Shopify said 162,261 merchants had subscribed to its
platform from about 150 countries as of March 31.
Shopify's biggest investors are venture capital firms
Bessemer Venture Partners, with a 30 percent stake, and
FirstMark Capital LP, which has a nearly 12 percent stake.
Shopify is the only Canadian company to be listed on a U.S.
exchange this year, while there were four U.S. IPOs by Canadian
companies in 2014 that raised about $517 million, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Other Canadian tech names expected to go public this year
include property information provider Real Matters, online
lender Mogo and PointClickCare, whose software supports the
senior care market.
Shopify is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "SHOP" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under
the symbol "SH".
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and RBC
Dominion Securities were among the underwriters of the IPO.
