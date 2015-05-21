BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
May 21 Shares of Shopify Inc , a Canadian e-commerce software maker, rose as much as 69 percent in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at up to $2.14 billion.
The company's initial public offering of 7.7 million class A subordinate shares raised about $131 million, after it was priced at $17, above the top end of the expected range of $14-$16.
Ottawa-based Shopify, which also listed its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, sold all the 7.7 million shares in the offering.
Shopify shares rose to a high of C$35.03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The stock opened at $28 on the NYSE and touched a high of $28.70.
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and RBC Dominion Securities are among the underwriters to the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption