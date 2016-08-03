Aug 3 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as operating expenses rose.

The company, which went public in May last year, said its net loss widened to $8.4 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.3 million, a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the net loss attributable to shareholders increased to 10 cents from 6 cents.

Ottawa-based Shopify's revenue rose to $86.6 million from $44.9 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)