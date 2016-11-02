Nov 2 Shopify Inc , a Canadian
maker of software that helps retailers set up and manage online
stores, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as
operating expenses jumped 87.5 percent.
The company's net loss widened to $9.1 million in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.7 million a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the net loss attributable to
shareholders increased to 11 cents from 6 cents.
Ottawa-based Shopify, which went public in May last year,
said revenue rose 88.6 percent to $99.6 million.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)