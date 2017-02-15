UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.
The company's net loss widened to $8.9 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $6.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Ottawa-based Shopify, which went public in May 2015, said revenue rose to $130.4 million from $70.2 million. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources