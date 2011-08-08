* 12 brands sign on to location-based shopping app

* Brands owned by P&G, Kraft among those that have joined

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 Shopkick Inc, a mobile commerce company backed by Kleiner Perkins, Greylock Partners and LinkedIn LNKD.N founder Reid Hoffman, has signed 12 major brands to its location-based shopping app, said co-founder Jeff Sellinger.

Walt Disney (DIS.N), General Mills (GIS.N) and Levi Strauss are among the companies that joined Shopkick's platform, he said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

Procter & Gamble's (PG.N) CoverGirl, Mr. Clean and Olay, along with Libman, Mead Johnson (MJN.N), Meguiar's, Revlon (REV.N), Clorox's (CLX.N) Tilex and Trident, owned by Kraft Foods KFT.N unit Cadbury, are the other brands.

Shopkick's app encourages people to visit stores by sending discounts and rewards to their smartphones when they enter or scan product barcodes. Shoppers are tracked by transmitters installed in roughly 3,000 stores around the United States.

Shopkick, which started about a year ago, has more than 2 million users, and people have scanned products more than 6.5 million times so far, Sellinger said.

Target Corp (TGT.N), Best Buy (BBY.N) and Macy's (M.N) are among retailers that have installed Shopkick's transmitters. (Reporting by Alistair Barr. Editing by Robert MacMillan)