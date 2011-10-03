BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year
* Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year
* Names Domenic Pilla as president and CEO
* Appoints Pilla as a director
Oct 3 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp , Canada's biggest drugstore chain, said Domenic Pilla has been appointed its president and chief executive, effective Nov. 1.
Shoppers Drug was without a permanent CEO since Jurgen Schreiber left in February. David Williams was the interim CEO.
Pilla was most recently president of McKesson Canada, the Canadian unit of pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp .
Shares of Ontario-based Shoppers Drug closed at C$40.14 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year
* Aviat Networks announces second quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results
* Maxlinear Inc sees Q1 GAAP gross margin to be approximately 59 percent of revenue, and non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 62 percent of revenue