BRIEF-Ashford Prime to acquire Hotel Yountville for $96.5 mln
TORONTO, July 15 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Monday it will review Loblaw's proposed C$12.4 billion ($11.9 billion) acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart , and that it was difficult to say how long the review would take.
The watchdog's mandate allows it to block deals that would likely result in a substantial lessening of competition.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
March 1 Diet-soda maker Zevia is open to selling a stake but will not consider an outright sale of the company, despite getting numerous buyout offers from beverage companies and private equity firms, its chief executive said.