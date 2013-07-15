PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, July 15 * Shares in Shoppers Drug Mart Corp jump 27 percent at open in Toronto
after Loblaws bid * Shares in Loblaw Companies Ltd rise 7 percent to C$51 after announcing
bid for Shoppers Drug Mart
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Feed ingredient price declines to level out going into '17 (Adds details on businesses that saw price declines, background on takeover deal)
* Proposes 9 pct hike in dividend for 2016 to 0.60 eur/shr (Adds details on BT stake, fourth quarter, dividend, outlook)