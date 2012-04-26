April 26 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, Canada's biggest pharmacy chain, reported a modest gain in quarterly profit on Thursday, reflecting stronger front-of-store sales.

The company reported net income for the quarter ended March 24 of C$119 million ($120 million), or 56 Canadian cents a share, up from C$118 million, or 54 Canadian cents, in the same quarter last year.

Sales rose 2 percent to C$2.39 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1.5 percent.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting By Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)