April 26 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp,
Canada's biggest pharmacy chain, reported a modest gain in
quarterly profit on Thursday, reflecting stronger front-of-store
sales.
The company reported net income for the quarter ended March
24 of C$119 million ($120 million), or 56 Canadian cents a
share, up from C$118 million, or 54 Canadian cents, in the same
quarter last year.
Sales rose 2 percent to C$2.39 billion. Sales at established
stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1.5 percent.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
