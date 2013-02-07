(Corrects 3rd paragraph to add words "in 2012")

Feb 7 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp reported a flat fourth-quarter profit, despite a rise in pharmacy sales.

The company's profit was C$175 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, almost unchanged from C$176 million, or 82 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 4 percent to C$2.72 billion. On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$2.94 per share in 2012.

Same-store sales for the quarter, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.7 percent. Fourth-quarter pharmacy sales rose 3.7 percent to C$1.22 billion. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)