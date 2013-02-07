BRIEF-Marin software - CFO Catriona Fallon to resign, effective March 24
* Marin Software-on March 8, CFO Catriona Fallon, notified company that she would resign as CFO, effective as of March 24 - sec filing
(Corrects 3rd paragraph to add words "in 2012")
Feb 7 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp reported a flat fourth-quarter profit, despite a rise in pharmacy sales.
The company's profit was C$175 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, almost unchanged from C$176 million, or 82 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 4 percent to C$2.72 billion. On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$2.94 per share in 2012.
Same-store sales for the quarter, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.7 percent. Fourth-quarter pharmacy sales rose 3.7 percent to C$1.22 billion. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)
* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017
* Viacom promotes Christa D'Alimonte to executive vice president, general counsel and secretary