July 18 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, which has agreed to bought by grocer Loblaw Co Ltd, reported a slight increase in second quarter profit, helped by stronger pharmacy sales.

Net income rose just over 1 percent to C$147 million ($141 million), or 73 Canadian cents per share, from C$145 million, or 69 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 3 percent to $2.54 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 2 percent.