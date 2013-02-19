JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 Shoprite Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share rose 12,5% to 315,9 cents * Says H1 turnover increased 13,8% - from R41,054 billion to R46,723 billion * Says dividend per share declared was 123 cents * Says no indications that the cost pressures on consumers will ease in the

short term * Says confident it will be able to maintain its present growth and

profitability * Says outside South Africa groups operations are expected to maintain its

upward curve