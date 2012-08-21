JOHANNESBURG Aug 21 Shoprite Holdings Ltd : * Says FY headline earnings per share rose 19,6% to 607,04 cents * Says final dividend per share declared was 194 cents (2011: 165 cents) an

increase of 17,6%. * Says turnover increased 14,4% - from R72,298 billion to R82,731 billion. * Says expects trading conditions to remain largely the same for at least the

first half of the new financial year