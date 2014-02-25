JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 Shoprite Holdings Ltd : * H1 turnover increased 9.7 pct from R46.572 billion to R51.090 billion. * H1 trading profit was up 7.5 pct to R2.690 billion. * Dividend per share declared was 132 cents (2012: 123 cents) an increase of 7.3 pct * Says headline earnings per share rose 7.9 pct to 341.0 cents for 6 months ended December 31 * Says sales in December negatively impacted by about R260 million in our decision to close all rsa stores on the 15th of that month * Says turnover was supported by the strong growth we achieved elsewhere in Africa * H1 the trading margin decreased slightly to 5.3 pct from 5.4 pct