UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's credit regulator has asked a consumer tribunal to impose a fine on grocer and furniture retailer Shoprite for reckless lending, it said on Wednesday.
The National Credit Regulator said Shoprite should also not have sold retrenchment and occupational insurance to pensioners and consumers receiving the government welfare grants.
"The sale of retrenchment and occupational disability covers to pensioners and consumers receiving government social grants is unreasonable and imposes an unreasonable cost," said Jacqueline Boucher, manager at the NCR.
The NCR said it would ask the National Consumers Tribunal, which adjudicates on such cases, to impose a fine on Shoprite, refund consumers and have "reckless" loans written off. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.