* Headline EPS at 507.6 cents vs 451.6 cents

* Consensus: 498.3 cents

* Competition to hold back food prices

* To open 74 stores this fiscal year (Adds CEO, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, AUG 23 - Shoprite , Africa's biggest grocery retailer, is spending $416 million to expand and upgrade its distribution centres as South African merchants gear up to take on U.S-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Shoprite, one of the companies seen likely to lose from the entry of the world's biggest retailer into South Africa, said on Tuesday it spent 1.5 billion rand ($208 million) in the year to June at its centres in Durban, Pretoria and Cape Town and would spend a similar amount in the coming year.

"We think that we can face competition with comfort," Whitey Basson, Shoprite's chief executive said at the company's results presentation.

"So we won't stand here and say: 'We don't expect competition'. But we ... will try, and probably succeed in maintaining these sorts of growth rates."

Wal-Mart took a 51 percent stake in local wholesale retailer Massmart in June this year in a $2.4 billion deal, giving it a substantial presence in Africa.

Wal-Mart is now expanding Massmart's grocery chain, a move that pits the Arkansas-based retailer against dominant food retailers such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar .

Shoprite's Deputy Managing Director Carel Goosen said the money to being spent on distribution centres would be on top of its annual capital expenditure of around 1.2 billion rand.

Basson said the group planned to open 74 supermarkets in the year to end-June next year as part of a plan to fight Wal-Mart.

EARNINGS BEAT ESTIMATES

The Cape Town-based company beat analysts' estimates with a 12.4 percent rise in full-year profit, as lower interest rates and a tentative economic recovery boost consumer spending.

Shoprite, which operates discount stores of the same name and the more upscale chain Checkers, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 507.6 cents in the year to end June from 451.6 cents a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected headline EPS -- the primary profit measure in South Africa -- to come in at 498.3 cents, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Shares in the company, which are up more than 5 percent so far this year, fell 2.75 percent to 102.30 rand on worries about competition by 1334 GMT, lagging a 1.2 percent decline in the JSE blue-chip Top-40 index .

"The outlook statement was a little bit downbeat. It's clear that Shoprite is worried about the competition," Syd Vianello, an analyst at Nedgroup Securities said.

"When the competition hots up, everybody ultimately takes pain. It's becoming tougher out there but Shoprite has the highest margin in the industry and that puts it in a much stronger position to fight," Vianello said.

Shoprite boosted its trading margin to a record 5.5 percent in the period, from 5.2 percent as sales of non-food goods more than offset weak selling prices for food products.

While South African food merchants sold products in the past year thanks to lower interest rates and a slow recovery in consumer spending, food items have been sold at bargain prices.

Shoprite said its internal food inflation on average was flat during the period, compared with a 2.2 percent rise a year earlier.

The company said while prices are expected to rise in the coming fiscal year, they will be kept in check by intensified competition.

Sales increased 7.3 percent to 72.3 billion rand, missing a 74.4 billion target seven analysts polled Reuters had expected. This was due to weak prices, one less trading week and sluggish consumer demand.

South Africa's retail sales increased 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, official data showed last week, but analysts have said the number still show that the recovery is fragile.

($1 = 7.214 South African Rand) (Editing by Ed Stoddard)