* Headline EPS at 507.6 cents vs 451.6 cents
* Consensus: 498.3 cents
* Competition to hold back food prices
* To open 74 stores this fiscal year
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, AUG 23 - Shoprite , Africa's biggest
grocery retailer, is spending $416 million to expand and upgrade
its distribution centres as South African merchants gear up to
take on U.S-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Shoprite, one of the companies seen likely to lose from the
entry of the world's biggest retailer into South Africa, said on
Tuesday it spent 1.5 billion rand ($208 million) in the year to
June at its centres in Durban, Pretoria and Cape Town and would
spend a similar amount in the coming year.
"We think that we can face competition with comfort," Whitey
Basson, Shoprite's chief executive said at the company's results
presentation.
"So we won't stand here and say: 'We don't expect
competition'. But we ... will try, and probably succeed in
maintaining these sorts of growth rates."
Wal-Mart took a 51 percent stake in local wholesale retailer
Massmart in June this year in a $2.4 billion deal,
giving it a substantial presence in Africa.
Wal-Mart is now expanding Massmart's grocery chain, a move
that pits the Arkansas-based retailer against dominant food
retailers such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar
.
Shoprite's Deputy Managing Director Carel Goosen said the
money to being spent on distribution centres would be on top of
its annual capital expenditure of around 1.2 billion rand.
Basson said the group planned to open 74 supermarkets in the
year to end-June next year as part of a plan to fight Wal-Mart.
EARNINGS BEAT ESTIMATES
The Cape Town-based company beat analysts' estimates with a
12.4 percent rise in full-year profit, as lower interest rates
and a tentative economic recovery boost consumer spending.
Shoprite, which operates discount stores of the same name
and the more upscale chain Checkers, said diluted headline
earnings per share totalled 507.6 cents in the year to end June
from 451.6 cents a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected headline EPS -- the primary
profit measure in South Africa -- to come in at 498.3 cents,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts.
Shares in the company, which are up more than 5 percent so
far this year, fell 2.75 percent to 102.30 rand on worries about
competition by 1334 GMT, lagging a 1.2 percent decline in the
JSE blue-chip Top-40 index .
"The outlook statement was a little bit downbeat. It's clear
that Shoprite is worried about the competition," Syd Vianello,
an analyst at Nedgroup Securities said.
"When the competition hots up, everybody ultimately takes
pain. It's becoming tougher out there but Shoprite has the
highest margin in the industry and that puts it in a much
stronger position to fight," Vianello said.
Shoprite boosted its trading margin to a record 5.5 percent
in the period, from 5.2 percent as sales of non-food goods more
than offset weak selling prices for food products.
While South African food merchants sold products in the past
year thanks to lower interest rates and a slow recovery in
consumer spending, food items have been sold at bargain prices.
Shoprite said its internal food inflation on average was flat
during the period, compared with a 2.2 percent rise a year
earlier.
The company said while prices are expected to rise in the
coming fiscal year, they will be kept in check by intensified
competition.
Sales increased 7.3 percent to 72.3 billion rand, missing a
74.4 billion target seven analysts polled Reuters had expected.
This was due to weak prices, one less trading week and sluggish
consumer demand.
South Africa's retail sales increased 2.2 percent
year-on-year in June, official data showed last week, but
analysts have said the number still show that the recovery is
fragile.
($1 = 7.214 South African Rand)
(Editing by Ed Stoddard)