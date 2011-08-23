JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Shoprite , Africa's
biggest grocery retailer, plans to open 74 new stores by June
next year as competition in the sector increases, its chief
executive officer said on Tuesday.
"In the face of increased competition from international
players... We will be in the room and try to even succeed in
maintaining these growth rates," Whitey Basson, Shoprite CEO
said at the company's result presentation.
South African retailers are gearing up to take on the
world's biggest retailer Walmart , which took a 51
percent stake in Massmart and said it would expand the
local retailer's food retailing business.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, writing by Olivia Kumwenda)