* To raise R8 bln via shares and convertible bonds
* Share issue equal to 5 pct of current stock
* Shares priced at 7 percent discount
(Updates with pricing details, analyst reaction)
JOHANNESBURG, March 22 South African supermarket
chain Shoprite Holdings said on Thursday it will raise
up to $1 billion by issuing new shares and convertible bonds to
strenghten its balance sheet and help fund potential
acquisitions.
Africa's biggest retailer faces increasing competition from
U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Wal-Mart last year
bought a 51 percent stake in South African discounter Massmart
, which is now moving into groceries, Shoprite's
traditional stronghold.
The market would be surprised that the cash-generative
company was tapping shareholders for funds, said Quinton Ivan,
an analyst at Coronation Fund Managers.
"Shoprite has virtually no debt on its balance sheet, one
would have expected them to use use debt to fund their expansion
plans," said Ivan.
Shares of Shoprite slid more than 5 percent on the
fundraising, which will dilute the value of existing shares.
Shoprite said it will it will issue 3.5 billion rand worth
of new shares, equal to 5 percent of its total stock, at 127.50
rand each.
The price is a 7.3 percent discount from the previous close
of 137.65 rand.
The grocer said it would also issue 4.5 billion rand of
convertible bonds, bringing its total fundraising to 8 billion
rand ($1.05 billion).
Shoprite's long-term debt was 31 million rand while its cash
totalled 1.8 billion as at the end of December last year.
The shares and bonds would be offered to certain
institutional investors and not open to the public, Shoprite
said.
Shoprite, which reported a 19 percent rise in first-half
earnings last month, runs about 950 supermarkets, with 729 of
those in South Africa.
It has announced plans to open 12 more stores outside of
South Africa by the end of June, including in the Nigerian
cities of Illorin and Abuja. It also plans to enter the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and
FirstRand unit Rand Merchant Bank are acting as joint
bookrunners.
($1 = 7.6424 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan and
Keiron Henderson)