UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 21 South Africa's Shoprite plants to spend up to 1.7 billion rand ($205 million) on securing new locations in Nigeria, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as Africa's top retailer ramps up sub-Saharan expansion.
Whitey Basson made the comment following the release of the company's full-year results. Shares of Shoprite were up nearly 2 percent at 159.34 rand at 1026 GMT.
($1 = 8.3059 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources