JOHANNESBURG Jan 17 Shoprite Holdings Ltd : * For the six months ending December 2013, the Shoprite Group grew turnover by

9.6% to about R51.0 billion * Says growth in turnover on a like-for-like basis was 4.3%. * Says South African supermarket operation increased sales by 7.6%. * Internal food inflation averaged just 3.8% compared to the estimated official

food inflation figure of 5.6%.