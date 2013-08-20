JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Shoprite Holdings, Africa's largest retailer, said on Tuesday it plans to open 171 new stores by June 2014, including 47 outside its home market.

Shoprite, which currently operates 153 supermarkets in 16 countries outside of South Africa, made the statement in a document handed out at its full-year earnings news conference. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; writing by David Dolan; editing by Ed Stoddard)