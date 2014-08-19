Aug 19 Shoprite Holdings Ltd

* FY trading profit was up 6 pct to r5.714 billion.

* FY EBITDA increased by 8.7 pct to r7.406 billion (2013: r6.811 billion)

* Headline EPS rose 3.3 pct to 697.6 cents (2013: 675.4 cents)

* Plan to open 30 new supermarkets by june 2015

* With economic growth expected to remain below 3 pct in new financial year there is not much relief in sight for beleaguered South African consumer

* To retain present levels of profitability would require strict discipline and cost control.