March 31 British investment banking boutique
Shore Capital Group Plc reported a nearly 54 percent
rise in full-year profit, helped by resilient equity markets and
a flurry of stock market listings in London last year.
Guernsey-based Shore, which provides research and corporate
broking services, said its pretax profit rose to 8.31 million
pounds in the year ended Dec. 31, from 5.4 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue increased 13.4 percent to 40.58 million pounds
($59.97 million).
Shore, which holds a majority stake in Spectrum Investments
Ltd, said Spectrum's unit DBD will sell its interest in national
radio spectrum licences and six regional radio spectrum licences
in Germany to Deutsche Telekom AG for 15.45 million
euros ($16.66 million).
($1 = 0.6766 pounds)
($1 = 0.9276 euros)
