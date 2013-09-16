LONDON, Sept 16 British investment banking
boutique Shore Capital said on Monday first-half pretax
profit more than doubled as increased confidence encouraged its
clients to raise capital.
Guernsey-based Shore, which provides corporate broking
services and research to small and mid-sized firms, reported
pretax profit for the six months to end-June of 3.3 million
pounds ($5.24 million), up from 1.5 million pounds in 2012.
Revenue was unchanged from the year before at 17.8 million
pounds.
Its equity capital markets business saw profit up 8.1
percent. Revenue for secondary commissions jumped 11 percent on
the year.
Chairman and founder Howard Shore gave an optimistic outlook
for the coming months.
"Confidence is beginning to return to the economy as more
clients look to raise development capital and seek to engage
with innovative, service-orientated advisers," Shore said in a
statement.